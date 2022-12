Over the past 20 years in Maine, Santa Sunday has become a popular event More than 300 skiers dressed as Santa shushed down the slopes at the Sunday River resort. Even a Grinch was spotted. This year the event raised $7,500 for a local nonprofit that invests in education.

