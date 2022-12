Winner of the France-Morocco semifinal game will face Argentina in the finals World Cup semifinals continue Wednesday. Defending champ France plays Morocco — the first African and majority-Arab nation to make it this far in the tournament. The winner faces Argentina on Sunday.

World Cup semifinals continue Wednesday. Defending champ France plays Morocco — the first African and majority-Arab nation to make it this far in the tournament. The winner faces Argentina on Sunday.