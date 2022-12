The U.N. says parts of Somalia may experience famine within months Somalia faces a major food crisis and the U.N. warns parts of the country could be in a full famine by April. The crisis is driven by a prolonged drought, terror attacks and a spike in food prices.

Africa The U.N. says parts of Somalia may experience famine within months