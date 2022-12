'All I want for Christmas Is You' returns to No. 1 on the Top-100 singles chart Mariah Carey's Christmas song dethroned the six-week run of Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero." Carey's holiday hit was released in 1994, and it still holds up.

