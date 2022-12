Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez Rapper Megan Pete, known as Megan Thee Stallion, took the stand in a LA courtroom to testify against rapper Tory Lanez. Pete says Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, shot her in 2020.

Law