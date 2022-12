Pioneering writer Octavia Butler on writing Black people and women into sci-fi Butler's 1979 book, Kindred, is now a series for FX on Hulu. In 1993, the pioneering author, who died in 2006, told Fresh Air she made up her own stories so that she could see herself in them.

Author Interviews Pioneering writer Octavia Butler on writing Black people and women into sci-fi Pioneering writer Octavia Butler on writing Black people and women into sci-fi Listen · 19:58 19:58 Butler's 1979 book, Kindred, is now a series for FX on Hulu. In 1993, the pioneering author, who died in 2006, told Fresh Air she made up her own stories so that she could see herself in them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor