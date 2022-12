Los Angeles mayor declares a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis The new Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis in the city. The move gives her certain powers to speed the opening of shelters and other services.

National Los Angeles mayor declares a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis Los Angeles mayor declares a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis 3:47 The new Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis in the city. The move gives her certain powers to speed the opening of shelters and other services. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor