One year after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., residents are healing A tornado leveled the town of Mayfield, Ky., and killed dozens of people one year ago. Since then, residents have banded together to recover and are working to make this holiday season brighter.

National One year after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., residents are healing One year after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., residents are healing Listen · 3:42 3:42 A tornado leveled the town of Mayfield, Ky., and killed dozens of people one year ago. Since then, residents have banded together to recover and are working to make this holiday season brighter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor