Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer parents face scrutiny NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Justin Baer about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried.

Business Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer parents face scrutiny Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer parents face scrutiny Listen · 5:29 5:29 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Justin Baer about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor