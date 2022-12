'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85.

Obituaries 'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 Listen · 3:33 3:33 Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor