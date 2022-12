Tunisia appears to be losing its democratic gains, 12 years after its revolution Tunisia's revolution began when Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Sidi Bouzid. Morning Edition host Leila Fadel went to the city to ask why the country appears to be losing its democratic gains.

Africa Tunisia appears to be losing its democratic gains, 12 years after its revolution Tunisia appears to be losing its democratic gains, 12 years after its revolution Listen · 8:08 8:08 Tunisia's revolution began when Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Sidi Bouzid. Morning Edition host Leila Fadel went to the city to ask why the country appears to be losing its democratic gains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor