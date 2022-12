House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence Survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testify as the House Oversight Committee examines anti-LGBTQ violence and extremism.

National House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence Listen · 3:43 3:43 Survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testify as the House Oversight Committee examines anti-LGBTQ violence and extremism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor