The 1A Movie Club: The Best Films Of 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Cinema fans are talking about "The Whale" for a lot of reasons. One is its director, Darren Aronofsky, who is best known for his intense films like "Black Swan" and "Requiem for a Dream."



Another cause for conversation is the comeback of Brendan Fraser, who has been out of the spotlight for some years after saying he was blacklisted from Hollywood.



Fraser plays an obese, gay English teacher looking to reconnect with his younger daughter. We sit down with the screenwriter Samuel Hunter to discuss the movie's subject matter, which has drawn the ire of some critics.



But there's more to discuss than just one film. We talk about some of the best (and most disappointing) films of the year.

"The Whale" screenwriter Samuel Hunter joins us to discuss the movie.

Huffpost's Candice Frederick, NPR's Aisha Harris, and KPCC's John Horn join us for the discussion.

