The 1A Movie Club: The Best Films Of 2022 Cinema fans are talking about "The Whale" for a lot of reasons. One is its director, Darren Aronofsky, who is best known for his intense films like "Black Swan" and "Requiem for a Dream."

Another cause for conversation is the comeback of Brendan Fraser, who has been out of the spotlight for some years after saying he was blacklisted from Hollywood.

We sit down with the screenwriter Samuel Hunter to discuss the movie's subject matter, which has drawn the ire of some critics.

But there's more to discuss than just one film. We roundup our panel and talk about some of the best (and most disappointing) films of the year.

The 1A Movie Club: The Best Films Of 2022

Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Darren Aronofsky, Sadie Sink and Samuel D. Hunter at the screening of the film "The Whale" at the Venice International Film Festival. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Darren Aronofsky, Sadie Sink and Samuel D. Hunter at the screening of the film "The Whale" at the Venice International Film Festival.

Fraser plays an obese, gay English teacher looking to reconnect with his younger daughter.

But there's more to discuss than just one film. We talk about some of the best (and most disappointing) films of the year.

"The Whale" screenwriter Samuel Hunter joins us to discuss the movie.

Huffpost's Candice Frederick, NPR's Aisha Harris, and KPCC's John Horn join us for the discussion.

