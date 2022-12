Ammunition shortage causes Alaska Natives to have trouble putting food on the table A nationwide shotgun shell shortage is making it harder for Alaska Natives to hunt for food. Migratory birds are a main source of sustenance for many rural communities at this time of year.

National