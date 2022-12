Oregon's governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who has commuted the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. The move has sparked strong pushback from Republicans.

