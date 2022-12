12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S. Tani Adewumi won the New York state championship three years ago. At the time he and his family lived in a homeless shelter, after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram.

12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S. Tani Adewumi won the New York state championship three years ago. At the time he and his family lived in a homeless shelter, after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram.