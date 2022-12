Rachel Maddow uncovers a WWII-era plot against America in 'Ultra' Maddow's podcast uncovers the widespread anti-Semitic, pro-German sympathies active among major religious and political leaders in the U.S. in the lead-up to U.S. entering WWII.

History Rachel Maddow uncovers a WWII-era plot against America in 'Ultra' Rachel Maddow uncovers a WWII-era plot against America in 'Ultra' Listen · 43:57 43:57 Maddow's podcast uncovers the widespread anti-Semitic, pro-German sympathies active among major religious and political leaders in the U.S. in the lead-up to U.S. entering WWII. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor