Revisiting Love and Lapses: A Conversation with Code Switch host B.A. Parker

Enlarge this image Islenia M Milien Tejada/Islenia Mil Islenia M Milien Tejada/Islenia Mil

Sometimes the holidays are filled with the people you love. Other times, they're marked by an absence. In this special holiday episode, new Code Switch co-host and former Invisibilia producer B.A. Parker tells a story about family, loss and preserving memories before it's too late. Then Parker joins Kia and Yowei to reflect on the making of this story, and what it means to her now.

Interested in recording your family?

We've got a few links below that can help you get it done. One of our favorite tips is a takeaway from Parker's work – you don't necessarily need to interview the person or ask them questions! Sometimes recording the ambient sounds of your loved one just being themselves – e.g. Yowei's mom's thwacking slippers, or maybe the specific way your Gran says your name – can be a nice way to remember the more ephemeral qualities of the people you love.