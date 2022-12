A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station sprung a leak for several hours. How the two cosmonauts and the U.S. astronaut will return home is unclear.

Space A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking Listen · 2:33 2:33 A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station sprung a leak for several hours. How the two cosmonauts and the U.S. astronaut will return home is unclear. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor