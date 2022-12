Movie Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Filmmaker James Cameron's sequel to the biggest worldwide box office hit of all time, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has been in the works for more than a decade.

Review Movie Reviews Movie Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Movie Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Listen · 3:47 3:47 Filmmaker James Cameron's sequel to the biggest worldwide box office hit of all time, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has been in the works for more than a decade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor