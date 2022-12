Brazilian singer Anitta has her sights set on global stardom Singer Anitta has achieved Brazilian stardom, and now she has her sights set on global stardom.

Music News Brazilian singer Anitta has her sights set on global stardom Brazilian singer Anitta has her sights set on global stardom Listen · 7:38 7:38 Singer Anitta has achieved Brazilian stardom, and now she has her sights set on global stardom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor