Middle East Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes Listen · 3:09 3:09 Kurdish forces who fought ISIS in Syria are hoping their U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop an offensive of punishing air strikes against them.