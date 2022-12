Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar.

Europe Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar Listen · 3:56 3:56 Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor