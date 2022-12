Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination Oregon's Department of Justice has reached a nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination. It's the largest environment-related settlement in the state's history.

Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination Oregon's Department of Justice has reached a nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination. It's the largest environment-related settlement in the state's history.