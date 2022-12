Encore: Samara Joy's album, 'Linger Awhile,' receives two Grammy nominations NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with jazz singer Samara Joy, who recently took to the legendary Blues Alley Club stage in Washington. Her album, "Linger Awhile," received two Grammy nominations.

Music Interviews Encore: Samara Joy's album, 'Linger Awhile,' receives two Grammy nominations Encore: Samara Joy's album, 'Linger Awhile,' receives two Grammy nominations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with jazz singer Samara Joy, who recently took to the legendary Blues Alley Club stage in Washington. Her album, "Linger Awhile," received two Grammy nominations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor