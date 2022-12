Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions Concern about Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters increases with reports of more people being sentenced to death and some executions taking place.

Middle East Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions Listen · 3:46 3:46 Concern about Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters increases with reports of more people being sentenced to death and some executions taking place. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor