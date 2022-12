When Frontier Airlines canceled a flight, 13 strangers took to the road When the flight from Orlando, Fla., to Knoxville, Tenn., was canceled, a group of passengers chipped in $60 each to rent a van and drove all night to Knoxville. A Tik Tok video went viral.

When the flight from Orlando, Fla., to Knoxville, Tenn., was canceled, a group of passengers chipped in $60 each to rent a van and drove all night to Knoxville. A Tik Tok video went viral.