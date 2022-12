Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections Rights groups say Tunisia appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied — in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Saied dissolved parliament in March.

Rights groups say Tunisia appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied — in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Saied dissolved parliament in March.