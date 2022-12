5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana The officers in Louisiana face criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene after a high-speed chase. Bodycam video showed officers brutally beating the Black driver.

Law 5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana 5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana Audio will be available later today. The officers in Louisiana face criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene after a high-speed chase. Bodycam video showed officers brutally beating the Black driver. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor