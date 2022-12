If you speed, you may get a ticket. How about a warning and an onion instead? Col. Lou Caputo of Florida's Monroe County Sheriff's office has been handing them out for 20 years. Dressed as the Grinch, he reminds drivers that school zones still apply during the holidays.

