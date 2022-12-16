The News Roundup for December 16, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption JOHN MACDOUGALL/JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images JOHN MACDOUGALL/JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

As COVID infections rise this winter, the White House is restarting its free home COVID test program as part of its new winter plan to head off infections during the holidays and beyond.

President Joe Biden signed a House bill saying states must recognize the legal marriages of other states into law this week. The bill is part of a broader movement to protect same-sex marriage after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake got her day in court this week as a judge heard her election lawsuit. She claims to have a case against Maricopa county election officials and against her former opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

And in global news, China is racing to prepare its citizens for another wave of COVID-19. Authorities are moving to vaccinate the country's most vulnerable. The streets of Beijing are mostly empty following the country's easing of its zero-covid policies.

Iran is sentencing 400 people involved with the demonstrations against the government to jail terms of up to 10 years for participating in the protests.

Leaked emails from Russian broadcasters and propagandists reveal a plot to take western and Chinese media out of context to craft a narrative that would convince their audiences that Moscow was winning the war in Ukraine.

We cover the most important stories domestically with Wendy Benjaminson, deputy managing editor of the Washington bureau at Bloomberg News; Naftali Bendavid, White House editor for The Washington Post; Reid Wilson, national correspondent at The Hill and author of "Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak."

And we cover the top international headlines with Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal; Amy MacKinnon, national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy; Joyce Karam, senior correspondent at The National.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.