Prosecutors battle over whether Lamar Johnson's sentence was a wrongful conviction Lamar Johnson has been in prison for nearly 28 years. He's maintained his innocence — and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney wants him to be free. It's become a wrongful conviction battle.

National Prosecutors battle over whether Lamar Johnson's sentence was a wrongful conviction Prosecutors battle over whether Lamar Johnson's sentence was a wrongful conviction Listen · 4:01 4:01 Lamar Johnson has been in prison for nearly 28 years. He's maintained his innocence — and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney wants him to be free. It's become a wrongful conviction battle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor