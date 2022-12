Musician Manuel Göttsching died Dec. 4 at age 70 Musician Manuel Göttsching, known for his electronic music, died Dec. 4 at age 70.

Obituaries Musician Manuel Göttsching died Dec. 4 at age 70 Musician Manuel Göttsching died Dec. 4 at age 70 Listen · 4:09 4:09 Musician Manuel Göttsching, known for his electronic music, died Dec. 4 at age 70. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor