Basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at age 79 Basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at age 79. Moore was the first U.S. women's national basketball coach in 1976 and a two-time women's college basketball national champion.

Obituaries Basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at age 79 Basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at age 79 Listen · 2:42 2:42 Basketball coach Billie Moore died Wednesday at age 79. Moore was the first U.S. women's national basketball coach in 1976 and a two-time women's college basketball national champion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor