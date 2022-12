The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment The Biden administration is trying to give Americans with opioid addictions access to life-saving medical treatments. Most people using fentanyl and other opioids never receive medical care.

Health Care The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment Listen · 4:01 4:01 The Biden administration is trying to give Americans with opioid addictions access to life-saving medical treatments. Most people using fentanyl and other opioids never receive medical care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor