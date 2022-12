EXTRA: The Santa Tracker : StoryCorps On this extra holiday episode, Terri Van Keuren, Richard Shoup and Pamela Farrell remember how their father, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, started the holiday tradition of tracking Santa Claus on U.S. military radar in 1955. donate.storycorps.org/podcast

StoryCorps EXTRA: The Santa Tracker EXTRA: The Santa Tracker Listen · 5:27 5:27 On this extra holiday episode, Terri Van Keuren, Richard Shoup and Pamela Farrell remember how their father, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, started the holiday tradition of tracking Santa Claus on U.S. military radar in 1955. donate.storycorps.org/podcast