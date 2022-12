Two months after Hurricane Ian, boats are still being extricated from trees, houses and the sea Two months after Hurricane Ian scattered boats across southwestern Florida and its coastal waters, salvage firms are still working to extricate them from trees, houses and the sea floor.

