Al Saqi Books, London's first Arabic-language bookstore, is closing down NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Al Saqi Books co-founder Salwa Gaspard and her daughter, Lynn, about the significance of the Arabic-language bookstore and the reasons for its impending closure.

Culture Al Saqi Books, London's first Arabic-language bookstore, is closing down Al Saqi Books, London's first Arabic-language bookstore, is closing down Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Al Saqi Books co-founder Salwa Gaspard and her daughter, Lynn, about the significance of the Arabic-language bookstore and the reasons for its impending closure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor