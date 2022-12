Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists NPR's Michel Martin talks with Joan Donovan of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government about Elon Musk's decision to suspend and then reinstate the Twitter accounts of several high-profile journalists.

Technology Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists Listen · 9:00 9:00 NPR's Michel Martin talks with Joan Donovan of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government about Elon Musk's decision to suspend and then reinstate the Twitter accounts of several high-profile journalists.