Popular titles are vanishing from HBO Max after merger The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery revealed this week that well-known titles like Westworld and The Time Traveler's Wife would be removed from HBO Max.

Television Popular titles are vanishing from HBO Max after merger Popular titles are vanishing from HBO Max after merger Listen · 6:51 6:51 The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery revealed this week that well-known titles like Westworld and The Time Traveler's Wife would be removed from HBO Max. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor