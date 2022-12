Politics chat: January 6 committee will take up criminal referral against Trump The House committee investigating January 6 will take up criminal referrals against former Pres. Donald Trump on Monday. Polls show not much movement in public perception of Trump's responsibility.

Politics Politics chat: January 6 committee will take up criminal referral against Trump Politics chat: January 6 committee will take up criminal referral against Trump Listen · 4:59 4:59 The House committee investigating January 6 will take up criminal referrals against former Pres. Donald Trump on Monday. Polls show not much movement in public perception of Trump's responsibility. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor