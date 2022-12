Why snow is turning pink at high altitudes NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Western Washington University environmental science professor Robin Kodner about algea that is turning snow pink at high altitudes.

Science Why snow is turning pink at high altitudes Why snow is turning pink at high altitudes Listen · 3:57 3:57 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Western Washington University environmental science professor Robin Kodner about algea that is turning snow pink at high altitudes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor