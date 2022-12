Many American Jews are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah amidst growing anti-Semitism On Hanukkah there's a Talmudic directive to "publicize the miracle" with menorahs in windows but as anti-Semitism grows many American Jews are conflicted about being so public.

National Many American Jews are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah amidst growing anti-Semitism Many American Jews are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah amidst growing anti-Semitism Audio will be available later today. On Hanukkah there's a Talmudic directive to "publicize the miracle" with menorahs in windows but as anti-Semitism grows many American Jews are conflicted about being so public. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor