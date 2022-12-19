Accessibility links
Read materials from Jan. 6 committee's report on the Capitol attack The House select committee has released the findings of its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read an executive summary of the Jan. 6 committee's final report

NPR Staff

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman; and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, are seen at a hearing on Oct. 13. Jabin Botsford/Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman; and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, are seen at a hearing on Oct. 13.

The House Jan. 6 committee has released some introductory materials from its final report on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The investigation dove into the scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to President Biden.

Read the materials, which include an executive summary and details of criminal referrals, as released by panel below.

