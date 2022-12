Argentina's Lionel Messi has been chasing a World Cup win for 16 years Argentina's World Cup win on Sunday was especially meaningful for star Lionel Messi. Where does he rank now that he's joined legend Diego Maradona in Argentina's World Cup winner's circle?

