Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a raft of free speech restrictions Indonesia's overhaul of its criminal code has alarmed human rights advocates, who say the updated version enshrines numerous anti-democratic practices.

Asia Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a raft of free speech restrictions Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a raft of free speech restrictions Listen · 4:55 4:55 Indonesia's overhaul of its criminal code has alarmed human rights advocates, who say the updated version enshrines numerous anti-democratic practices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor