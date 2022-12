A black bear, removed from a national park in Tennessee, finds her way home After received complaints that the bear was stealing guest's food, she was moved to a forest in Georgia. The bear trekked through four states to get back to her favorite camp site.

Animals A black bear, removed from a national park in Tennessee, finds her way home A black bear, removed from a national park in Tennessee, finds her way home Listen · 0:27 0:27 After received complaints that the bear was stealing guest's food, she was moved to a forest in Georgia. The bear trekked through four states to get back to her favorite camp site. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor