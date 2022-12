El Paso is dealing with a surge of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border NPR's A Martinez speaks with Tommy Gonzalez, the city manager of El Paso, Texas, where the mayor recently declared a state of emergency over an influx of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border.

