James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago Starring Leonardo de Caprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic became the first movie to gross a billion dollars. The special effects of the late 1990s are part of what made this film a blockbuster.

Movies James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago Listen · 2:06 2:06 Starring Leonardo de Caprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic became the first movie to gross a billion dollars. The special effects of the late 1990s are part of what made this film a blockbuster. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor