Millions of student loan borrowers' debt unnecessarily spent years in forbearance While the Supreme Court is yet to decide on President Biden's student loan relief plan, the Department of Education is reviewing millions of borrower accounts and could cancel debts for some.

Education Millions of student loan borrowers' debt unnecessarily spent years in forbearance Millions of student loan borrowers' debt unnecessarily spent years in forbearance Audio will be available later today. While the Supreme Court is yet to decide on President Biden's student loan relief plan, the Department of Education is reviewing millions of borrower accounts and could cancel debts for some. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor